Australian Survivor Talking Tribal

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Australian Survivor Talking Tribal - S4 Ep.4
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 21 Feb 2023

Hostage situations and mutiny - the team agree and disagree on week 4 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

Episodes
PodcastArticles

Episodes

image-placeholder43 mins

S4 Ep. 6

The team discuss the blindside of the season and everything else that went down in week 6 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

image-placeholder43 mins

S4 Ep. 5

Divisions in the Spice Girls alliance have Khanh, Brooke and Shannon going head-to-head over week 5 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains.

image-placeholder47 mins

S4 Ep. 4

Hostage situations and mutiny - the team agree and disagree on week 4 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

image-placeholder47 mins

S4 Ep. 3

The wildest Tribal Council, Tribe Swap and plenty of blindsides - the team get stuck into week 3 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

image-placeholder39 mins

S4 Ep. 2

Broken curses, thrown challenges and cookie idols - the team get stuck into week 2 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

image-placeholder41 mins

S4 Ep. 1

Khanh Ong, Brooke Jowett and Shannon Guss break down week 1 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

image-placeholder31 mins

S4 Ep. 0

Khanh Ong, Brooke Jowett and Shannon Guss unpick and unpack Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains in another season of Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 4