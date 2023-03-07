Australian Survivor Talking Tribal - S4 Ep.6

Episodes
S4 Ep. 6
The team discuss the blindside of the season and everything else that went down in week 6 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains
S4 Ep. 5
Divisions in the Spice Girls alliance have Khanh, Brooke and Shannon going head-to-head over week 5 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains.
S4 Ep. 4
Hostage situations and mutiny - the team agree and disagree on week 4 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains
S4 Ep. 3
The wildest Tribal Council, Tribe Swap and plenty of blindsides - the team get stuck into week 3 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains
S4 Ep. 2
Broken curses, thrown challenges and cookie idols - the team get stuck into week 2 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains
S4 Ep. 1
Khanh Ong, Brooke Jowett and Shannon Guss break down week 1 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains