Australian Survivor Talking Tribal

EpisodesPodcastArticlesAustralian Survivor
Back

Khanh And Brooke To Host The New Season Of Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal

Khanh And Brooke To Host The New Season Of Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal

A Hero without a Villain is like Australian Survivor without Talking Tribal.

Join Australian Survivor fan favourites Khanh Ong and Brooke Jowett, alongside Survivor expert Shannon Guss, in an alliance dedicated solely to post-episode strat chat.

Each week, this trio of experts will hold their own council discussions, breaking down blindsides, speculating about strategy and making predictions about future gameplay.

The first episode of Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal drops Monday January 23, one week out from the launch of Heroes V Villains, with a new episode dropping weekly.

Watch Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal on 10 Play or listen to the podcast, and delve into all the dramatic moves and moments that make Australian Survivor the ultimate game.

Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal. Only On 10 Play.

‘If You're Working With Everybody, You're Working With Nobody’: Has Josh Doomed Himself With A Whisper?
NEXT STORY

‘If You're Working With Everybody, You're Working With Nobody’: Has Josh Doomed Himself With A Whisper?

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘If You're Working With Everybody, You're Working With Nobody’: Has Josh Doomed Himself With A Whisper?

‘If You're Working With Everybody, You're Working With Nobody’: Has Josh Doomed Himself With A Whisper?

This week’s Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal takes a look at Josh’s flip that saw Sam voted out of the game.
‘You Need Calm’: The Secret Weapon To A Perfect Blindside

‘You Need Calm’: The Secret Weapon To A Perfect Blindside

In this week’s Australian Survivor Talking Tribal, the panel discussed the wildest Tribal Councils, and why they’re not always the most effective.
‘It’s Not Stolen, It’s Handed’: Sam Gash’s Historic, Game-Changing Move

‘It’s Not Stolen, It’s Handed’: Sam Gash’s Historic, Game-Changing Move

On Sunday, Sam Gash made a bold move that not only blindsided her closest ally (aside from her husband) but also earned her an Idol.
13 US Survivor Moves You Need To See in Your Lifetime

13 US Survivor Moves You Need To See in Your Lifetime

This week on Australian Survivor: Blood V Water we saw a historically devious move when Sam voted Jesse out with his Idol in her pocket (or sarong).
Was King Khanh The Victim Of An Australian Survivor Curse?

Was King Khanh The Victim Of An Australian Survivor Curse?

The Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal gang discuss the infamous curse that has haunted players for years.