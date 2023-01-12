Khanh And Brooke To Host The New Season Of Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal

Join Australian Survivor fan favourites Khanh Ong and Brooke Jowett, alongside Survivor expert Shannon Guss, in an alliance dedicated solely to post-episode strat chat.

Each week, this trio of experts will hold their own council discussions, breaking down blindsides, speculating about strategy and making predictions about future gameplay.

The first episode of Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal drops Monday January 23, one week out from the launch of Heroes V Villains, with a new episode dropping weekly.

Watch Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal on 10 Play or listen to the podcast, and delve into all the dramatic moves and moments that make Australian Survivor the ultimate game.

Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal. Only On 10 Play.