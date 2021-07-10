Paramount+ Series Spreadsheet Announces Cast, Begins Production

ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand announced today that Spreadsheet, its first original Australian commissioned series, has begun production.

The series was announced as part of the line-up of shows that would be heading to Paramount+ when it launches on Wednesday, August 11 in Australia.

Created by Kala Ellis, Spreadsheet stars Parkinson as Lauren, a divorced mother-of-two who has made the decision to seek out sex without any of the tricky commitments.

With the help of her best friend Alex (Rowan Witt), Lauren develops a database of options “customised to ensure her sushi train of sex rolls around with variety and order amidst the chaos of her life.”

But the best-laid plans often go awry, and what Lauren never expects is to find herself thrown amongst needy men that even her perfectly executed spreadsheet can’t get her away from.

The series also stars Stephen Curry, Robbie Magasiva, Katrina Milosevic, Ryan Shelton, Zahra Newman, Tina Bursill and Richard Piper.

Network 10’s Head of Drama and Production, Rick Maier, said: “When you read an idea this fresh and laugh out loud funny from such an original voice as Kala Ellis, it very quickly gets into your system.

“Then when you add Katherine Parkinson and this sensational ensemble you know you’re really onto something. I can’t think of a better first original commission for Paramount+.”

Northern Pictures Executive Producer and Head of Scripted, Catherine Nebauer, said: “Northern Pictures prides itself on creating unique series', which surprise and delight, and this is certainly one of them!

“It’s been a joy to see Spreadsheet come together, with such a talented team behind it. Director Darren Ashton and Creator/Writer Kala Ellis have worked closely together to create the perfect blend of comedy, drama and spice, which only Katherine Parkinson can deliver!"

Priced at $8.99 per month, Paramount+ will debut in Australia on August 11.

For more information head to www.ParamountPlus.com.au or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to make sure you’re kept up to date on all the Paramount+ news.