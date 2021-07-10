10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Paramount+ Series Spreadsheet Announces Cast, Begins Production

Paramount+ Series Spreadsheet Announces Cast, Begins Production

UK actor Katherine Parkinson will be joined by Stephen Curry, Ryan Shelton, Robbie Magasiva and more in the drama series.

ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand announced today that Spreadsheet, its first original Australian commissioned series, has begun production.

The series was announced as part of the line-up of shows that would be heading to Paramount+ when it launches on Wednesday, August 11 in Australia.

Created by Kala Ellis, Spreadsheet stars Parkinson as Lauren, a divorced mother-of-two who has made the decision to seek out sex without any of the tricky commitments.

READ MORE: Paramount+ Announces Australian Launch Date And Local Productions

With the help of her best friend Alex (Rowan Witt), Lauren develops a database of options “customised to ensure her sushi train of sex rolls around with variety and order amidst the chaos of her life.”

But the best-laid plans often go awry, and what Lauren never expects is to find herself thrown amongst needy men that even her perfectly executed spreadsheet can’t get her away from.

The series also stars Stephen Curry, Robbie Magasiva, Katrina Milosevic, Ryan Shelton, Zahra Newman, Tina Bursill and Richard Piper.

READ MORE: Mark Wahlberg’s Feature Film 'Infinite' Set To Premiere On Paramount+ In Australia

Network 10’s Head of Drama and Production, Rick Maier, said: “When you read an idea this fresh and laugh out loud funny from such an original voice as Kala Ellis, it very quickly gets into your system.

“Then when you add Katherine Parkinson and this sensational ensemble you know you’re really onto something. I can’t think of a better first original commission for Paramount+.”

Northern Pictures Executive Producer and Head of Scripted, Catherine Nebauer, said: “Northern Pictures prides itself on creating unique series', which surprise and delight, and this is certainly one of them!

“It’s been a joy to see Spreadsheet come together, with such a talented team behind it. Director Darren Ashton and Creator/Writer Kala Ellis have worked closely together to create the perfect blend of comedy, drama and spice, which only Katherine Parkinson can deliver!"

Priced at $8.99 per month, Paramount+ will debut in Australia on August 11.

For more information head to www.ParamountPlus.com.au or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to make sure you’re kept up to date on all the Paramount+ news.

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Advertisement

Related Articles

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.