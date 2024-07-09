'I'll Slow Down When I'm Old': Andy Reid Returns To Bondi Rescue

After four years away from the hit series, Andy 'Reidy' Reid is back on the beach, with new episodes airing back-to-back every Wednesday there's more action than ever before.

For Reidy, there was always the appeal of working in one of the best teams in the world, as well as, "the wind in my hair, the sand between my toes and the thrills that come with the summer of lifeguarding on Bondi!"

In its 18th season, Bondi Recuse follows the team through one of the busiest summers in a decade, including one day in December when the team of seven lifeguards had over 120 rescues.

But it couldn't be done without the trust and respect of the lifeguards, many of who have worked to maintain the safety of Sydney's beaches for over a decade.

"It's a combination of both we build great friendships, working side-by-side on the beach, or on the battleground as some of us call it, but I think those bonds are strengthened after a couple of beers and a boogie at the Curly Lewis brewery on Campbell Parade," Reidy said.

Not only is Reidy making a return to Bondi Rescue but is also chalking up 20 years of service in the blue uniform. "There's been so many highs and lows in the last 20 years, but a standout for me would have to be the rescue and resuscitation of 26-year-old Candice Tanne in my third season," he said.

"She was face down for four minutes and somehow myself and five more of the team managed to bring [her] back to life. I still see her walking around Bondi regularly with her three kids nearly 20 years later," Reidy continued.

And while he's been working the beach for decades, every day has the potential for heart-stopping action. Reidy says that the best way to approach it is simply to admit that "ignorance is bliss" when it comes to working on the beach.

"It depends on the situation but... when you know [what] the outcome can be, you can sometimes overthink things, most of the time you can use that experience to remain calm," he explained.

On top of lifeguarding, Reidy is a busy dad of three, constantly on the move running marathons, and triathlons, and always pushing himself to the limit. "I just get bored doing nothing so, if I am chilling out for five minutes, during the fifth minute I'm usually looking for something else to do! I'll slow down when I'm old, and my body tells me I need to!"

As for how the show itself has changed his life, Reidy said, "I think it's opened up so many other opportunities that have allowed me to have so many amazing experiences, as well as allowing me to learn and grow as a human being.

"I think it's important to not forget where you've come from, and I'll always be forever grateful for what the beach and lifeguarding has given me."

Season 18 of Bondi Rescue premieres Wednesday, 10 July at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play