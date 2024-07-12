It's Almost Slime For The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024

Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) from their undersea home of Bikini Bottom, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 will stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, 14 July and premiere on Nickelodeon Channel 13 on Tuesday, 16 July at 3.50pm.

First-time nominees include Halle Bailey, Austin Butler, Sabrina Carpenter, Kai Cenat, Timothée Chalamet, Luke Combs, Ariana DeBose, Ayo Edebiri, Ryan Gosling, Reneé Rapp, Margot Robbie, and Paul Rudd, among others. Leading the pack with six nods is Taylor Swift, followed by Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, and Beyoncé, with four nominations each.

Among the celebrated award categories is the Aussie/Kiwi Legend of the Year, which sees the following nominees announced: Robert Irwin, G Flip, Maia Mitchell, Budjerah, Mary Fowler, and Angourie Rice.

Fans across the country can cast their votes across 34 categories on the official Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 website.

KCA will continue to put kids and families in control as they are transported to the biggest party in Bikini Bottom. This year’s show will also feature: enhanced graphics, high-tech motion capture and augmented reality, fun celebrity collaborations, and stunts as Nickelodeon celebrates SpongeBob SquarePants’ special birthday and epic slimings!

