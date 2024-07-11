Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia

Problematic Pooches Meet Their Match

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia. Premieres Tuesday, 23 July At 7.30pm On 10 And 10 Play

Never fear the Dogfather is here!

Master dog trainer Graeme Hall is back on Australian soil for a new season of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia, armed with his unwavering mantra - "Any Dog, Any Age, Any Problem”.

Join Graeme as he criss-crosses the continent to meet with some of the country’s most quirky, puzzling and challenging (yet adorable) canines.

With a nation brimming with six million dogs, Graeme is determined to bring order to the chaos and offer practical solutions to desperate dog owners grappling with their furry friends' antics.

From a family of cheeky Chihuahuas causing chaos, to a hoover-hungry Dachshund, a bad-mannered barking machine Old English Sheepdog, a Kelpie suffering a case of cyclophobia, a karate kid pooch and a stage five clinger… no dog behaviour is too big, too small or too far-fetched. Graeme has seen it all.

While our expert handler Graeme has successfully helped over 5,000 people and their four-legged friends in the UK, can he tame our Aussie pups so this loveable pack go from bad to behaved? To find out, tune in Tuesday, 23 July at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

Apply Now For A Potential Season 3 Of Dogs Behaving Very Badly Australia
Apply Now For A Potential Season 3 Of Dogs Behaving Very Badly Australia

    Are you struggling with your dog's behaviour?
    The Dogfather Graeme Hall Reveals 'Probably The Biggest Mistake People Make' When Training Dogs

    The Dogfather Graeme Hall Reveals 'Probably The Biggest Mistake People Make' When Training Dogs

    The celebrity dog trainer, author and podcaster opens up about coming down under to help Aussie dog owners.
    We Have A Date For Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia

    We Have A Date For Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia

    Australia! The Dogfather is here to save the day.