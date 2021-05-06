Paramount+ Announces Australian Launch Date And Local Productions

On Friday, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand announced when its streaming service, Paramount+, would be launching down under.

Launching with over 20,000 episodes of hit TV shows and blockbuster movies, the service also confirmed exclusive access to season two of the hit Aussie drama Five Bedrooms starring Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacock, Hugh Sheridan, Doris Younane, Katie Robertson, and Roy Joseph.

Season two picks up where we left our ragtag surrogate family of misfits as they once again take the plunge into the property market having lost their house at auction last season.

Alongside Five Bedrooms, several more locally produced productions have been confirmed including Last King of The Cross, 6 Festivals and Spreadsheet. The latter of which stars The IT Crowd’s Katherine Parkinson as a woman looking for commitment-free sex.

Playing Lauren, a mother of two who develops a spreadsheet database of ‘sex options’, she soon discovers that not everything is as easy as it seems, and soon she becomes tangled in a web of needy men that no data tracker could sort out.

Last King of The Cross is based on the best-selling autobiography of John Ibrahim and follows John and brother Sam, their ascent to power and the effects their empires had on their relationship.

Feature film 6 Festivals follows three 16-year-old best friends, Maxie, Summer and James, who are grappling with James’ terminal cancer diagnosis. Deciding on six festivals to attend over six months, the trio head off to conquer their bucket list, meeting an up-and-coming artist whose own struggles will help them deal with the reality they’ve been trying to outrun.

Chief Content Officer & Executive Vice President, ViacomCBS Australia & New Zealand, Beverly McGarvey, said, “We can’t wait for Australians to stream Paramount+ and all the iconic ViacomCBS library content as well as premium local content including Five Bedrooms, Spreadsheet, Last King of The Cross and 6 Festivals.

“Paramount+ has something for everyone. It will be home to the biggest names in entertainment, exclusive premium content and of course the most unique stories. Its expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies hail from world-renowned brands including SHOWTIME®, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, the Smithsonian Channel and Sony Pictures Television.”

On top of the local productions hitting Paramount+, there will also be tons of exclusive premieres featuring some of the world’s biggest names like: The First Lady, Dexter, The Gilded Age, Leonardo, American Rust, Two Weeks To Live, Coyote, Mayor of Kingstown, Everyone Is Doing Great, Anne Boleyn, Spy City, Monsterland, The Luminaries, The Harper House, Guilty Party, and The Man Who Fell To Earth.

Kids will also be able to enjoy some of the biggest franchises like SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, and PAW Patrol as well as new originals based on our favourite characters.

This selection of shows and movies will join existing offerings available on 10 All Access, which will be rebranded to Paramount+, of more than 20,000 episodes and movies from CBS, The CW and Network 10, as well as original series like The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone, Tooning Out The News, Interrogation, Why Women Kill, Charmed, A Million Little Things and Nancy Drew.

