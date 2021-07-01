10 play Trending

Mark Wahlberg’s Feature Film 'Infinite' Set To Premiere On Paramount+ In Australia

The most-watched movie to date on the US Paramount+ will premiere when the streaming service launches down under.

When Paramount+ launches in Australia on Wednesday, August 11, it will also exclusively be the home of Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg playS Evan McCauley, a man haunted by memories of places he’s never been and skills he’s never learned. Diagnosed schizophrenic as a young boy, and pushed to the brink of madness, Evan is found by a group calling themselves “Infinites”, who reveal that his memories may actually be from past lives.

Now it’s up to Evan to join the Infinites and accept his past to ensure the future.

Based on D. Eric Maikranz’s book, The Reincarnationist Papers, Infinite stars Wahlberg alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien.

Previously Paramount+ announced it would launch with over 20,000 episodes of hit TV and blockbuster movies, and offer exclusive access to the highly-anticipated second season of the Aussie drama Five Bedrooms.

The platform will also offer exclusive premieres of shows straight from the US like: The First Lady, Dexter, The Gilded Age, Leonardo, American Rust, Two Weeks To Live, Coyote, Mayor of Kingstown, Everyone Is Doing Great, Anne Boleyn, Spy City, Monsterland, The Luminaries, The Harper House, Guilty Party, and The Man Who Fell To Earth.

Infinite will also join the huge catalogue of blockbuster and classic films available like: The Godfather, Mission: Impossible, Indiana Jones, Transformers, Jackass, Grease, Good Will Hunting, Harry Potter, Batman, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Lord of the Rings, Austin Powers in Goldmember and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Priced at $8.99 per month, Paramount+ will debut in Australia on August 11.

For more information head to www.ParamountPlus.com.au or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to make sure you’re kept up to date on all the Paramount+ news.

