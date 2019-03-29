The Bachelorette 2019: Angie Kent Is The New Bachelorette

After months of speculation, 10 is positively pumped to announce that Angie Kent is Australia’s next Bachelorette.

Sweet yet sassy, this 29-year-old Bachelorette is wide open to falling in love, but also isn’t afraid to tell Mr. Wrong to hit the road.

Known for being one half of the hilarious screen critic duo with Yvie Jones, Angie’s infectious smile, sharp wit and courageous attitude recently carried her far in the most recent series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Across the series, Angie became a pillar of the jungle family, where she formed a very close bond with 2019’s King of the Jungle, Richard Reid and cemented herself as a firm fan favourite.

Now, after years of taking care of the other people (and the rescue dogs) in her life, it’s time for Angie to put matters of the heart first and take the leap into a bed of roses.

On becoming the Bachelorette, Angie said: “I’ve always been the girl who loves to make everyone laugh, but now I reckon it’s time to have someone to laugh with me, rather than at me.

“I’m at a place now where I have loads of self-love, but I’m also open to all of life’s amazing possibilities. So, if 20 or so fellas want to join me, have a laugh and potentially be my perfect partner in life and love – I say - let’s give it a red hot go!”.

Network 10 Executive Producer of The Bachelorette Australia, Hilary Innes, said: “Angie is the perfect Bachelorette. She’s genuine, funny, loveable and naturally gorgeous. I am so excited to see Angie’s love story unfold.” Hilary added.

The fifth season of The Bachelorette Australia will follow Angie as she navigates a world full of handsome suitors, cheese platters and extravagant dates all in the name of finding Mr. Right. With a Bachelorette this loveable, the competition is going to be tough.

Hosted by Osher Günsberg, The Bachelorette Australia is made for Network 10 by Warner Bros. International Television Production.

If you are looking for love and think our Bachelorette is the right girl for you apply now!