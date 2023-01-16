The Bachelor

The Bachelors - S10 Ep. 5
PG | Reality

Air Date: Mon 16 Jan 2023

Hold on to your hair extensions because a storm is brewing at the mansion! Following an eventful rose ceremony the night before, there is tension amongst the girls and 3 make a dramatic exit.

