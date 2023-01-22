Sign in to watch this video
The Bachelors - S10 Ep. 8
Reality
Air Date: Sun 22 Jan 2023
Tash is back and Jed has a big decision to make. Is Tash the one that got away, or someone best left in the past? Thomas and Felix are concerned about the negative impact Tash's re-entry could have.
Season 10