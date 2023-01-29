The Bachelors Australia 2023: Thomas And Leah Confirm They’re No Longer Together, ‘We Weren’t Compatible’

Throughout the journey, Thomas and Leah had a strong connection and it was no surprise that the Italian Stallion was ready to propose to one of his finalists.

But several months after filming the series, Thomas and Leah confirmed to 10 Play that they are no longer a couple.

“I think it was two or three months after the finale,” Thomas said, “we had an amazing time together and we spent incredible moments together on the show and also after the show… but we realised, spending time together, we had lots of love and care for each other but we weren’t compatible and compatibility is so important.

“We made the decision to stay friends, to still support one another but obviously go our different routes finding love,” he continued.

Leah said, “I’m devastated to this day I didn’t get what I wanted from it, but I also found so much more from it,” adding that through the experience she was able to learn so much more about herself.

“I love who I am now, I can look at myself in the mirror like damn Leah you should be so proud of yourself. I gave something a go and I didn’t hold anything back,” Leah said.

“I didn’t want to leave that experience and think I didn’t show him everything that I was because, at the end of the day, I don’t want someone to be with me just to make me happy, I want someone to be with me because I make them happy as well.”

Thomas also learned a lot about himself through The Bachelors experience, but looking back he also added that he has some regrets.

“I was so focused on having that ‘perfect fairytale ending’ that I didn’t allow myself, in some cases, to fully open up to some of the women,” he said.

“One of my biggest lessons was, from now onwards, always listen to your heart as opposed to what your head is telling you. That was something I will take with me after this experience.”

Looking back at her time on the show, Leah again said how proud she was of herself. “I was really scared coming into it, I had no idea what to expect but I was at a point in my life where I hadn’t found love and what I had been doing hadn’t been working.

“I wanted to dig deep and see what could come of it. I was really scared something might go wrong but I was also holding on to the hope that something amazing could come from it.”

She continued, saying, “even to this day I care about Thomas a lot… it was hard, but I’m happy I got through it and I was able to become someone I never thought I could be, and all I had to do was really believe in myself.

“I’ve proven to myself I have my own back, and I have more faith in myself than I ever thought I could.”