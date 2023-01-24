'I Put Myself First': Courtney Leaves The Mansion On Her Terms Before The Final Rose Ceremony

On Tuesday night, Jed had a difficult decision to make in selecting the final two Bachelorettes he'd be taking to the grand finale. But before he made that decision, Courtney took him aside to make it for him.

Admitting that she felt conflicted, she compares her feelings to both Alesia and Angela before deciding to leave the Mansion before the Rose Ceremony even began.

"When I first met [Jed] I was taken aback by just how easy it was to chat to him," Courtney told 10 Play. "He was charismatic, quick-witted and funny, and I guess that's what really intrigued me about him."

As the pair got to know each other more, Courtney said she found herself gravitating towards Jed's creativity and originality. "But I think that was probably more, in the end, a friendship connection," she added.

"Don't get me wrong, a great kisser, but there was something that was missing and that sort of helped me decide to leave. I couldn't quite put my finger on it at the time, especially being in that environment, so I made the decision to leave," she explained.

Courtney also recognised that Jed's connections with Alesia and Angela were stronger than her own, "I thought you know what, I'm just going to take this for what it is [and] realise that it's probably more a friendship than anything and be on my merry way!"

Adding that she has no regrets and is glad she made the decision to leave, Courtney said, "I, for once, put myself first. I'm the one who considers others and their feelings before my own so, despite the fact that I was a little bit sad about it... I'm proud that I stood up and did it."

Admitting that she signed up for The Bachelors after maybe one too many drinks, Courtney had no idea what to expect but wanted to try something new after being cooped up from lockdowns.

"I'm the kind of person to step outside the box every now and then and challenge myself, and if I make friends from the experience, great. If I find love? Even better," she said.

"Meeting these amazing people -- the girls made the entire experience but also getting to know Jed as well, it was really good."

While she was one of the quieter Bachelorettes this season, Courtney did have some stand-out moments, but not for what you'd think, after a shot of her reading a book upside down caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans across the country.

"That has gone around and I was like f**k! Everyone's going to think I'm a complete dumbass," she said, laughing.

Explaining that on the day "there was some drama and sh*t happening" in the background, Courtney was on the couch next to Bella. "All of a sudden these camera guys came over so we said quick, let's look smart!

"We flipped our books upside down, reading cross-eyed, and I don't know who got that image but it has circulated now... I know how to read a book!" She laughed again.

"It's funny because a lot of people don't know who I am so I feel like I'm a weirdo in the corner reading books upside down or yawning," Courtney said. But ultimately, she couldn't be happier with her time in the Mansion.

"At the end of the day, there were some challenges, but I learned a lot about myself. I had fun and, baseline level, that's what I went in for."

