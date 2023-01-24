'Krystal's Work Is Done Here': Krystal Thomas Reflects On Felix's Transformation, Self-Doubt, And The Bachelorette

Describing her time in the Mansion as "an experience and a half", Krystal admitted that it was a lot more challenging than even she had expected.

"I'm a very positive person so I thought what's the worst that could happen?" Krystal told 10 Play, "but then the worst did happen, and that was on the first night. We all entered and it was like a pack of wolves... like being in a zoo, so that was a bit of a shock.

"You really have to have a thick skin because it's not just that you're building a relationship with a guy, but when you're in a house with this many women, so many powerful personalities, you really have to own your sh*t or you'll just get walked all over."

On Tuesday night, Jed, Thomas and Felix selected their final two Bachelorettes, and sadly for Krystal, it meant her time in the Mansion was coming to an end.

While she didn't walk out of the experience with a man on her arm, Krystal was one of the women who spoke out about the change they had seen in Felix over the last few weeks.

"When I said 'It's good to see that we've moulded him into the perfect man', it's a shame because as viewers you didn't really get to see how much work we had done," she said.

"Let's be honest, he was a d*ck and did some f**kboy moves, we know that," she added with a laugh. "But I think when you take all of that away he actually did begin to let his walls down, and I do feel like he did actually do some self-work which unfortunately wasn't shown that much.

"I think it's all down to us, we take full credit. Me especially... I take full credit for the man he is today, are you joking!" Krystal said, laughing.

Admitting that she was surprised to have made it to the final three, Krystal also said having seen what Felix had developed with Jessica and Abigail, she was questioning her place in the mansion.

"I always had a feeling [Jessica] was going to be the favourite as such, and then [Felix] built a really good relationship with Abigail as well... so I was like, whatever happens, will happen," Krystal said.

"I kind of felt like I had done everything I could. He had seen every side of me. I wish we had more time to build on that emotional side but I felt like, to be honest, it was my time to go.

"Krystal's work here is done. She's tried it, she's tested it, enough is enough. On to my next adventure."

Despite her ease in front of the camera, Krystal also spoke about her own struggles with self-doubt. Despite having no issue putting her belief and support behind other people, the 26-year-old said being in the Mansion forced her to confront her imposter syndrome.

"It's almost like I don't back myself enough, and that's something I've always struggled with. Like, am I supposed to be here? Does he actually like me? When I received the rose I was like oh, me?

"But also a big factor, just going from the history of reality TV, I feel like black women haven't ever really made it past the first or second episode or they get given an edit which makes them come across as sexualised or a villain," Krystal continued.

"I was surprised every time I was progressing, like, wow, I'm actually being seen. My opinions are being justified and I'm actually being liked by this guy.

"The way I am on the show is exactly how I am in real life," she said. "I do feel like there are a few things I did that I wish I did differently but, as a whole, I was happy with how I've been portrayed."

As it was getting to the pointy end of the competition, Krystal said she began to really wonder if she and Felix were well-suited for one another.

"I know my worth, I know what I deserve and I've been single for seven years so I'm not going to let go of that life for someone who demonstrated things that were red flags for me. Like... the cup of tea? Red flag. Red flag!"

While it may not have been her love story, Krystal isn't ruling our her shot at love in the Mansion.

"I kind of just want to say... let's bring Bachelorette back? I feel like I'm ready for it! Like that would be a SHOW. #KrystalForBachelorette."

The Bachelors grand finale will air Sunday, January 29 at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand