'A Little Bit Disappointing': Kiki's Future With Thomas Couldn't Align

Despite being a clear favourite from the outset, on Tuesday night Kiki did not receive a rose from Thomas, narrowly missing out on a spot in the final two.

Speaking to 10 Play after she left the Mansion, Kiki admitted that she knew it was her time after the pair had spoken time and time again about what they wanted in the future, and how those wants may not have been compatible.

Throughout the process, Thomas has spoken about how ready he is to dive into marriage and start a family -- using the phrase "from scratch" -- and being somewhat taken aback after he learned that Kiki already has two children and had no immediate plans for more.

"It was something I raised with Thomas on multiple occasions," Kiki told 10 Play, "I wanted to be really clear on where I was at in the relationship. I had said on a few occasions I'm not going to fast-track this, we can deal with the now. I can't guarantee things in the future.

"If you want to continue getting to know me and going with the flow, I'm all for it. But if you know you want to get on that very traditional relationship escalator, then I don't think I'm the one for you," Kiki recalled.

"We were just on different trajectories and that was totally okay," she said. Prior to what would be her final Rose Ceremony, Kiki had already begun thinking she wouldn't accept a rose from Thomas.

"I knew we had a beautiful connection," she continued, "but he definitely had his five-year plan laid out, that wasn't going to be for me. Despite him saying it wasn't a dealbreaker, in the end, I feel like it was, and so my time was up in the house."

Having watched the show back, Kiki also saw for the first time how Thomas had spoken about his other connections and his views on family.

"We don't hear all those additional thought lines from the boys until after the fact... it was actually a little disappointing to hear Thomas speaking in interviews about his views on being in relationships with mothers," she said. "That wasn't something I was aware of at the time that may have also made me a little bit more apprehensive about the relationship.

"There were discussions around 'Thomas doesn't want an established family', on the flip side, there was no context around well, hang on, this woman hasn't even invited this man into her family," Kiki added.

"It was a bit disappointing that we lost that in the narrative. I'm not looking for someone to be a stepfather at this stage."

Hearing Thomas speaking about his views on relationships with mums after the fact, Kiki said, "It gave me a bit of the ick".

Coming into the experience with a completely open heart, Kiki admitted she hadn't watched much of the show before and had no idea what to expect. But it was the relationships she made while in the Mansion that truly surprised her, especially with the other women who were dating Thomas at the same time.

"We formed this sisterhood, we all had these beautiful, supportive conversations around where each of us were at, what things we had noticed or picked up on that may have been amber flags, things that were definitely positives... it was really nice to have," she explained.

"When do you get the opportunity to have this sisterhood of women all putting their heads together to work out if this guy is worth your time or not? That's a pretty unique situation," she added.

