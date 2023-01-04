The Bachelor

The Bachelor Pad Exclusive Tour
PG | Reality

Join Osher as he navigates his way through the Bachelor pad for the new season of The Bachelors.

The Bachelors Is Coming January 9

image-placeholder

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder

The Bachelors Premiere Date Has Been Announced!

This summer be ready to witness a new era of love and romance when The Bachelors Australia premieres on Monday, 9 January 2023.

image-placeholder

The Bach Pad Interior Design

Take a closer look at the style and interior design of the new and improved Bach Pad.

image-placeholder

The Mansion Interior Design

Take a closer look at the style and interior design of the new and improved Mansion.

image-placeholder

The Mansion Artwork

Take a closer look at the beautiful, local artwork in the new and improved Mansion.

image-placeholder2 mins

image-placeholder2 mins

Tour The Mansion

See where the girls are staying during the new season of The Bachelors with this Osher-led tour of the mansion.

image-placeholder1 mins

3 Big Nights Of The Bachelors

We bet you're gonna like the first week of The Bachelors. The Bachelors starts January 9 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

image-placeholder20 secs

It's Womens Choice

This season, the women have a choice between three bachelors. The Bachelors starts January 9 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

image-placeholder30 secs

Thomas Get Wowed

Thomas meets a girl he really likes, but she makes a deal-breaking reveal. Find out if he has a happily ever after on The Bachelors, starting January 9 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

Tour Their New Home

Life After The Bachelor

Season 10