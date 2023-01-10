The Bachelor

The Bachelors - S10 Ep. 2
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 10 Jan 2023

It's the first night in the mansion and the Bachelorettes soon discover there's not 1, but 3 bachelors! Can Bad Bad Felix, Rock and Roll Drummer Jed and Italian Stallion Thomas find love, let's find out.

