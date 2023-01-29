The Bachelor

Meet The New Bachelor Couple, Thomas And Leah
PG | Reality

UNSEEN: Thomas and Leah answer questions for the first time as a couple

image-placeholder2 mins

Meet The New Bachelor Couple, Jed And Alesia

UNSEEN: Jed and Alesia answer questions for the first time as a couple

image-placeholder2 mins

image-placeholder2 mins

Meet The New Bachelor Couple, Felix And Jessica

UNSEEN: Felix and Jessica answer questions for the first time as a couple

image-placeholder4 mins

Insider Guide: Season 10 Week 4

Get an exclusive look at what happened during week 4 of The Bachelors Australia

image-placeholder3 mins

Insider Guide: Season 10 Week 3

Get an exclusive look at what happened during week 3 of The Bachelors Australia

image-placeholder4 mins

Insider Guide: Season 10 Week 2

Get an exclusive look at what happened during week 2 of The Bachelors Australia

image-placeholder4 mins

Insider Guide: Season 10 Week 1

Get an exclusive look at what happened during week 1 of The Bachelors Australia

image-placeholder2 mins

The Bachelor Pad Exclusive Tour

Join Osher as he navigates his way through the Bachelor pad for the new season of The Bachelors.

image-placeholder2 mins

Tour The Mansion

See where the girls are staying during the new season of The Bachelors with this Osher-led tour of the mansion.

