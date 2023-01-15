Sign in to watch this video
The Bachelors - S10 Ep. 4
Reality
Air Date: Sun 15 Jan 2023
The mansion is reeling from the events of the night before - an explosive cocktail party and rose ceremony where Tash revealed to Jed (who passed it on to Felix) that Jess N has a boyfriend.
Jess Navin Explains Why She Went On The Bachelors While Still In A Relationship
In an exclusive chat with 10 Play, Jess Navin explained her decision to go on The Bachelor Australia while still in a relationship, exploring polyamory and choosing the right time to talk to Felix about her boyfriend, Damien.
