Extras
Meet The New Bachelor Couple, Jed And Alesia
UNSEEN: Jed and Alesia answer questions for the first time as a couple
Meet The New Bachelor Couple, Thomas And Leah
UNSEEN: Thomas and Leah answer questions for the first time as a couple
Meet The New Bachelor Couple, Felix And Jessica
UNSEEN: Felix and Jessica answer questions for the first time as a couple
Insider Guide: Season 10 Week 4
Get an exclusive look at what happened during week 4 of The Bachelors Australia
Insider Guide: Season 10 Week 3
Get an exclusive look at what happened during week 3 of The Bachelors Australia
Insider Guide: Season 10 Week 2
Get an exclusive look at what happened during week 2 of The Bachelors Australia
Insider Guide: Season 10 Week 1
Get an exclusive look at what happened during week 1 of The Bachelors Australia
The Bachelor Pad Exclusive Tour
Join Osher as he navigates his way through the Bachelor pad for the new season of The Bachelors.