‘Stepping Away From What I’ve Always Chased’: Jasmine Runs Out Of Time To Chase A Newer Connection

After originally starting the journey with Jed, it became clear to Jasmine that another Bachelor could be more suited to what she was looking for.

“Moving into Thomas’ group was more about stepping away from what I’ve always chased,” she told 10 Play, “you know, a partner who doesn’t listen or doesn’t really care or maybe isn’t as into me as I’m into them.

“Moving away from that and stepping into Thomas’ group was kind of me moving into a different side of what I want in relationships and who I want as a person,” she continued.

Earlier in the season Jasmine found herself in the centre of a clash with Tash Candyce, which was one of the many reasons Jasmine made her switch. But it also meant she was at a clear disadvantage, having to start from scratch with her new Bachelor.

“At the start it was a bit rocky, I was quite nervous about getting to know him,” Jasmine said, “but he, to me, represented a new form of relationship so I think the connection fell quite quickly for me.

“It opened my eyes up to something so new and something so healthy and I hadn’t really experienced that. Thomas is just a beautiful person, when you talk to him you just feel really, really good. And chatting with him and opening up to him and having him listen to you and not be looking at other people or being worried about someone else,” she said. “He’s so attentive when you’re speaking, it was just so nice. The connection grew really, really quickly from that respect.”

And though the connection was building between the pair, time was definitely an issue for Jasmine as she knew she wanted to take as much time as she could, but also needed to respect the other women in the house.

“Time was definitely a really big factor in building that connection with him as quickly as possible, especially when the girls already had that first date, you solidify the relationship from there. I didn’t really get that, I had to kind of go off what I was feeling and what I wanted in a person.”

But on Monday night, during a group date dinner at the Mansion, Osher arrived to reveal that the Rose Ceremony had already begun and three women would be leaving before the night was over.

“To be completely honest I did feel like time was coming to an end at that point, I think [Thomas] was so overly in love with Kiki and it came down to me and Kiki,” Jasmine said. “I couldn’t see Thomas giving me that considering I just came into the group, and taking it away from Kiki.

“It was sad to see it all coming to an end, it was such an insane experience and to see all the girls so upset because we’d all built such a big connection,” she continued. The women had all assumed they’d be having a “stress-free time” getting to know the Bachelors over dinner. “And then Osher walks in and everybody is put into this panic mode of oh no, this is it.

“It was brutal. It was actually brutal,” she added, laughing. “With a Rose Ceremony I guess it’s easier to cop the blow because it’s so mundane in a way. You’re sitting there, you’re watching the roses, they’re going down, and you can kind of get a feel for what’s going on.

“When you’re watching the guy that you’re with, or the guy you’re falling for, go to every different girl and have a conversation with them or give them a rose, it’s so heartbreaking because you're physically seeing the connection and then seeing the roses go down at the same time. It was brutal.”

Though her time in the Mansion began with some tension, Jasmine said she was really happy to be able to have the experience with Thomas, and rediscover a side of herself she hadn’t been able to explore for some time.

“At the end of the day, I came to the show to find that vulnerable side of me again, I lost that a lot being single and having people cheat and having bad relationships,” she explained. “I wanted to explore that and I think at the start of the journey it was so focused on the drama.

“Then it switched to being like okay, now it’s time to try to open up and be vulnerable with somebody again. It was kind of nice sitting back and watching it unfold,” she said.

“I do kind of wish I didn’t get caught up in all the drama but at the same time I’m definitely the type of person that won’t let people bully me or won’t let people be horrible to other girls.

“But everything happens for a reason and that kind of led me to looking at Thomas and to exploring that new idea of what a relationship would be so, honestly, as hard as it all has been it was an amazing experience and led me to where I am now.”

The Bachelors continues Sunday - Wednesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand