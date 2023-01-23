‘A Bit Blindsided’: Tilly Skok Explains Why Felix Pumped The Breaks On Their Hot And Heavy Connection

The pair were clearly interested in each other physically, and on multiple occasions, Felix found himself in trouble after he and Tilly had been kissing at cocktail parties and group dates in front of his other Bachelorettes.

And while his connection with Tilly was undeniable, that all changed on Monday night.

Inviting Tilly on another single date, Felix refrained from their usual tactile connection and attempted to explore more of an emotional connection, wondering if there was more to their relationship than just sexual tension.

“I did feel a little bit blindsided, in a way, because he had been so reassuring and validating throughout the whole experience in terms of that physical connection,” Tilly told 10 Play.

“I also completely understand where he was coming from… but, in that moment, we were both just very good at being intimate,” she continued. “It’s what we knew best and I think it was a struggle, on both of us, to find that vulnerable side because we reverted back to our comfort zones which was being physical.

“We went from being Fast & Furious to crashing straight into a brick wall,” she added, laughing.

Looking back, Tilly added that it would have been impossible for the pair to only have a physical connection without first having a basis of a solid emotional connection. “We did have so many beautiful chats and we were definitely starting to chip away at that emotional side,” she said.

“I think he just needed someone that held that space and boundary to create that emotional connection and we both didn’t know how to navigate that because we both only knew that physical connection so well.

“It wasn’t a reflection on me or our connection, I think he needed to do what was best to try and tap into that more vulnerable, emotional connection which he had been exploring with others,” Tilly continued. “We couldn’t support each other to bring that out of one another.”

While Felix was asking Tilly to be more vulnerable, she said he couldn’t reciprocate that vulnerability and openness back to her. “I think we both couldn’t provide that… He was still struggling to establish what he wanted in the experience.

“Our whole relationship was two-sided, everything was reciprocated with the physical side and not being able to tap into that vulnerability.”

From their chats, this idea of ‘doing a Honey Badger’ arose, and was also brought up at the group date, where questions about if Felix was even ready to commit to picking a final Bachelorette were raised to the group. Tilly admitted that it felt like it “all started to unravel” at that moment.

During the group date, Osher arrived to reveal that they were already in a Rose Ceremony, and the Bachelors had to hand out roses before the end of the night. It became one of the most emotional nights in the house as Tilly, Bella and Jasmine were all sent home.

“I knew I was going home,” Tilly admitted. “My gut was screaming at me… the tension in that room, you can’t even describe it, but I knew it was time for me to go.”

Tilly said she knew Felix made the right choice because she wouldn’t have wanted to make it all the way to the end, having decided to open up a bit more and be more vulnerable with the Bachelor only for him to potentially choose someone else.

“I was very happy with the decision, I left with a whole heart. I walked out of there with my head held high and wished him nothing but the best,” she continued.

“I knew it was my time. It was definitely lust between Felix and I, not love… there were other people forging ahead with that emotional connection,” Tilly said.

Having faced criticism for her and Felix’s sexual connection, and the way it played out on-screen, Tilly looked back and said there wasn’t a single thing she would do differently if she had her time over again. “That’s exactly who I am, I would not do one thing differently at all,” she said.

The Bachelors continues Sunday - Wednesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand