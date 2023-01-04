The Bachelors Is Coming January 9
The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
This summer be ready to witness a new era of love and romance when The Bachelors Australia premieres on Monday, 9 January 2023.
The Bach Pad Interior Design
Take a closer look at the style and interior design of the new and improved Bach Pad.
The Mansion Interior Design
Take a closer look at the style and interior design of the new and improved Mansion.
The Mansion Artwork
Take a closer look at the beautiful, local artwork in the new and improved Mansion.
The Bachelor Pad Exclusive Tour
Join Osher as he navigates his way through the Bachelor pad for the new season of The Bachelors.
Tour The Mansion
See where the girls are staying during the new season of The Bachelors with this Osher-led tour of the mansion.
We bet you're gonna like the first week of The Bachelors. The Bachelors starts January 9 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.
This season, the women have a choice between three bachelors. The Bachelors starts January 9 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.