The Bachelors Australia 2023: Meet The Final Six

In a brand new year for The Bachelor, we were blessed with three times the love story, three times the roses and -- occasionally -- three times the drama.

But over the last few weeks Felix, Jed and Thomas have formed intense connections with many of the women who entered the mansion this year, but now just six remain -- two final women for each Bachelor.

They've been on single dates, shock rose ceremonies and even survived the meeting of the families, but who will be the final three women standing at the end with their Bachelors? Only time will tell!

Here are the final six Bachelorettes for 2023:

JED

Things kicked off a little rocky for drummer Jed, whose group of women had to deal with force of nature Tash throwing grenades in the Mansion every chance she got. Meanwhile, Jed was captivated by Tash which seemed to infuriate some of the other women in the house and even saw Jasmine swap Bachelor entirely.

But after Tash left, a sense of harmony washed over Jed's side of the house, and it was then he was able to begin forming stronger connections with his Bachelorettes.

Alesia

Ever since their very first meeting on their blind date, sparks were flying for Jed and Alesia, whose connection only seems to have grown stronger over the last few weeks.

Jed has spoken about how at ease he feels around Alesia, and she's been an anchor for him through some of the rocky periods in the experience with Jed admitting that she possesses qualities he didn't even know he needed until they met. Jed has also pushed himself out of his comfort zone each time they've been together, conquering fears and hatreds of heights, roller coasters and -- yep -- even ice skating to impress her.

But it was their romantic date in the woods where Jed broke down in tears after he was able to share such a special part of himself with Alesia that really had us swooning for the pair.

Angela

Angela also impressed Jed on their blind date when the duo played a spot of tennis. While Jed's form on the court could use a bit of work, the pair's connection has been love-all ever since.

With a few dates under their belts, Jed and Angela have only become closer and she's been a calming presence in the mansion for him, and Jed's spoken about how Angela is different to other women he's dated in the past -- providing him with some much-needed balance.

During their most recent date, Jed admitted that he felt the pair had grown a lot closer, with Angela admitting that if a proposal were to be on the table it would be something she'd definitely consider.

THOMAS

Coming into this experience, no one was more ready to pop the question at the end than Thomas. With his heart firmly on his sleeve, Thomas has a lot of love to give and the Italian Stallion has not been shy about finding someone who aligns with his future goals.

Hoping to settle down, start a family and begin a brand new journey full of love, Thomas has made his experience one of spiritual wholeness, respect and questionable margaritas.

Lauren

Like a bolt of lightning, Lauren shocked Thomas through his journey and their electricity has been undeniable. The pair have connected on their spiritualism and maturity -- with Lauren joking that the pair were like the mum and dad of the group.

Out of everyone in the mansion, Lauren has been one of the most effortlessly down-to-earth. Thomas clearly has connected with Lauren and their relationship only continues to build.

Leah

Leah has proven time and time again that she's not afraid to let down her walls, and Thomas has loved the way that she has been so open and vulnerable with him throughout this experience.

Growing from heartbreak and past relationships that didn't treat her with the respect and kindness she deserved, Leah has come to The Bachelors finally ready to heal, and start a new chapter with someone who deserves her love. From their very first romantic date, Thomas has thought he could be that special someone.

FELIX

Of everyone, Felix has had the most tumultuous time in the mansion. From meeting his direct competition in Jess Navin's boyfriend Damien, to being scolded for near-constant PDA.

Felix's time in the Bachelor Mansion has seen him grow into someone reshaping his priorities and looking for something more than a physical fling and has been receptive to the idea of non-monogamy in the near future.

Abigail

Abigal won Felix over from the very beginning, so much so that Felix had to beg Jed to give him one of his initial roses to allow her into the Mansion. Abigail -- and cat Minnie -- have continued to impress Felix since, with her drama-free attitude and fun-loving vibe.

The pair have clearly become closer, and throughout all the chaos of the experience Felix has always been able to count on Abigail to have his back and cut through all the noise.

Jessica

It's been a wild, wild time with Felix and Jessica after it was revealed that she already had a boyfriend back at home. Experimenting with non-monogamous forms of relationships, Jess has brought a whole new kind of style into the world of The Bachelor -- and even brought her boyfriend Damien along for the ride.

While she and Felix clearly have connected from the very beginning, there's been a Damien-shaped obstacle in their path for a few weeks now. But Felix's feelings for Jess seem so strong that he's been willing to approach their future one step at a time.

Who will our boys pick at the end? Only time will tell when The Bachelors Australia continues.

The Bachelors grand finale will air Sunday, January 29 at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand