Watch Craig Goodwin and his Al Wehda as they feature in the annual Saudi Super Cup alongside heavyweights Al Ittihad, Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

This April, the Saudi Super Cup will be contested between the winners and runners-up of both the King’s Cup and Saudi Pro League.

This will be a showcase of the four strongest teams in Saudi Arabia in an electrifying knock out competition that commences on Tuesday, 9 April (AEST).

Craig Goodwin's Al Wehda will be in action in the first of the two semi finals when they face off against Al Ittihad at 0300 AEST.

Al Ittihad are the reigning Super Cup champions having defeated Al Fayha in the 2022 edition.

Meanwhile, the second semi final will take place following the conclusion of the first fixture with Al Hilal squaring off against Al Nassr at 0530 AEST.

As it stands in the RSL, Al Hilal lead their fierce rivals and will be favourites to add the Saudi Super Cup to their trophy cabinet.

The two winners from these matches will meet in the decider three days later on Friday, 12 April.

Watch the Saudi Super Cup Final from 0350 AEST to see who will be crowned champions.

Watch the Saudi Super Cup live and free on 10 Play

Important Links