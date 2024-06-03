King's Cup Final Review

All eyes were on heavyweights Al Hilal as they strived to achieve a domestic treble and sweep all the trophies on offer throughout professional football in Saudi Arabia.

The Riyadh based club had an unforgettable Roshn Saudi League season which saw them go the entire campaign undefeated while they had a memorable Saudi Super Cup, coming out on top against Al Ittihad in the showcase event.

Fast forward to the King's Cup Final where Al Hilal were tasked with meeting fellow giants Al Nassr.

As per usual, the Final did not disappoint with Aleksandar Mitrovic opening the scoring for Al Hilal before Ayman Ahmed sent the game into extra time with his strike in the 88th minute while both sides entered extra time with red cards under their belt.

Jorge Jesus' side played the remainder of the match with nine men while Al Nassr played with 10.

A nail biting penalty shootout ended in favour of Al Hilal as they closed out their 2023/24 season in heroic fashion.

