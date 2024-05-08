Al Hilal Odds-On to lift RSL Trophy this Weekend

Barring any major upset Al Hilal are extremely likely to become 2023/24 RSL Champions when they take on Al Hazem this Sunday live and free on 10 Play.

Heading into Match Day 31, Al Hilal hold a 12 point lead over second placed Al Nassr with just four rounds remaining.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are in action against Al Okhdoud on Friday morning and will need a win to have any chance of prolonging the title race for another week.

However, the odds are stacked against them with the undefeated Al Hilal requiring just a draw against basement dwellers Al Hazem to secure the title regardless if Al Nassr win.

Al Hilal's domestic campaign has been nothing short of spectacular with the stats speaking for themselves. They knocked in a whopping 91 goals so far and conceded just 19 times.

They also have a near perfect record with two draws the only blemish on their record.

They have already secured the Saudi Super Cup after coming out on top against rivals Al Ittihad and are on course to complete the treble if they can also lift the King's Cup at the beginning of June.

