CommBank Pararoos Broadcast Live And Free On 10 Play

The CommBank Pararoos upcoming international match against the United States of America will be brought to viewers around the country Live and Free on 10 Play

Kicking off their first international on home soil in three years, the side will take on world number 4 USA live from 2.45pm AEDT on Saturday, 4 February, with some of the world’s best para footballers in action.

The CommBank Pararoos are Australia’s senior men’s national team for athletes with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury, or symptoms acquired from stroke. The team are currently ranked tenth in the world.

The match kicks off a massive year of international football for Australia, as legendary Pararoos players assemble alongside several potential debutants in this historic occasion for Para football in Australia.

CommBank Pararoos vs USA

Saturday, 4 February

Stream begins 1445, kick off 1500 AEDT live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Pararoos Documentary on 10 Play

Find out more about the Pararoos with this feature length documentary available to watch now on 10 Play
The CommBank Pararoos are Australia's men’s national team for footballers with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury and symptoms of stroke.
The CommBank Pararoos will open Football Australia’s 2023 calendar of international football with an international friendly against world number four, the United States of America, at Cromer Park, NSW.
Head coach Kai Lammert has selected an exciting 18-player strong CommBank Pararoos squad as they open Football Australia’s 2023 calendar of home internationals next month when they take on the United States of America.
The CommBank Pararoos will open Football Australia’s 2023 calendar of international football with an international friendly against world number four, the United States of America, at Cromer Park, NSW.