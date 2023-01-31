CommBank Pararoos Broadcast Live And Free On 10 Play

Kicking off their first international on home soil in three years, the side will take on world number 4 USA live from 2.45pm AEDT on Saturday, 4 February, with some of the world’s best para footballers in action.

The CommBank Pararoos are Australia’s senior men’s national team for athletes with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury, or symptoms acquired from stroke. The team are currently ranked tenth in the world.

The match kicks off a massive year of international football for Australia, as legendary Pararoos players assemble alongside several potential debutants in this historic occasion for Para football in Australia.

CommBank Pararoos vs USA

Saturday, 4 February

Stream begins 1445, kick off 1500 AEDT live and free on 10 Play

