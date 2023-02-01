CommBank Pararoos finalise 18-player squad for home international against USA

Lammert has called up a host of familiar faces with history making veteran captain David Barber, forward Ben Roche and midfielder Connor Marsh headlining the host of experienced names.
At the other end of the spectrum several young players have been rewarded for strong performances at the 2022 National Para Football Championships with six uncapped players in line to live out childhood dreams.
Lammert was pleased with the composition of the squad ahead of an important international with the United States.
“We believe we have selected a great squad for this upcoming training camp and international that provides an essential balance of experience and talented youth,” Lammert said.
“This is the first step in the preparation for our 2023 international calendar and we are looking for all players to enjoy the challenge playing against one of the top teams in CP football, gain some experience and hopefully learn from it as well.
“It’s very important for our preparation to have these internationals under our belt. We don't get to play too many international matches so it is extremely crucial for us and it’s an ideal for us to come up against these quality opponents early in the year.”
Among the newest call ups are Victorian duo Kaylan Van Heer and Joshua Beekes with 16 year old Van Heer named the Nationals Male Young Player of the Tournament, and Beekes receiving the Nationals FT3 Player of the Tournament. Perth based defender Rafe Bacon and Canberra’s Luc Launder (Nationals FT2 Player of the Tournament) will also be vying for their first caps in a squad with representation from the West Coast to the East Coast of Australia.
“For the new players, it’s always special for every player to put on the Green and Gold and its extra special as you if you put it on for the very first time,” Lammert said. “I can't wait to see them out there as they have worked very hard for it and they certainly deserve this opportunity.”
“We're obviously playing to make sure we're improving in every performance and our last performances against the USA, and still play our way of football. I'm sure the crowd will enjoy the great football game on 4 February at Cromer Park.”
The CommBank Pararoos will head into camp on Saturday, 28 January ahead of the international fixture.
Tickets are available at Ticketek with 100 per cent of ticket sales invested back into the CommBank Pararoos and nurturing the next generation of para footballers.
CommBank Pararoos Squad | 28 January – 5 February 2023
|Name
|Position
|Classification
|Caps (goals)
|Member Federation
|Rafferty Bacon
|Defender
|FT1
|0 (0)
|Football West
|David Barber
|Defender
|FT2
|104 (70)
|Football Queensland
|Joshua Beekes
|Forward
|FT3
|0 (0)
|Football Victoria
|Christian Bitsikas
|Forward
|FT2
|0 (0)
|Football Victoria
|Timothy Blowes
|Midfielder
|FT2
|2 (0)
|Football NSW
|Jeremy Boyce
|Defender
|FT2
|5 (0)
|Football NSW
|Noah Bremmer-Bell
|Midfielder
|FT3
|0 (0)
|Football West
|Connor Bunce
|Forward
|FT2
|13 (7)
|Football West
|Daniel Campbell
|Midfielder
|FT3
|19 (7)
|Northern NSW Football
|Alessandro La Verghetta
|Defender
|FT2
|10 (2)
|Football West
|Luc Launder
|Forward
|FT2
|0 (0)
|Capital Football
|Taj Lynch
|Midfielder
|FT2
|18 (1)
|Football NSW
|Connor Marsh
|Midfielder
|FT2
|31 (5)
|Football NSW
|Augustine Murphy
|Forward
|FT2
|14 (1)
|Football NSW
|Benjamin Roche
|Forward
|FT2
|58 (30)
|Football Victoria
|Benjamin Sutton
|Forward
|FT1
|7 (0)
|Football NSW
|Christian Tsangas
|Goalkeeper
|FT1
|3 (0)
|Football Victoria
|Kaylan Van Heer
|Forward
|FT1
|0 (0)
|Football Victoria
Credit: Football Australia
2023 CommBank Pararoos Fixtures