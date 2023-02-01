CommBank Pararoos finalise 18-player squad for home international against USA

Lammert has called up a host of familiar faces with history making veteran captain David Barber, forward Ben Roche and midfielder Connor Marsh headlining the host of experienced names.

At the other end of the spectrum several young players have been rewarded for strong performances at the 2022 National Para Football Championships with six uncapped players in line to live out childhood dreams.

Lammert was pleased with the composition of the squad ahead of an important international with the United States.

“We believe we have selected a great squad for this upcoming training camp and international that provides an essential balance of experience and talented youth,” Lammert said.

“This is the first step in the preparation for our 2023 international calendar and we are looking for all players to enjoy the challenge playing against one of the top teams in CP football, gain some experience and hopefully learn from it as well.

“It’s very important for our preparation to have these internationals under our belt. We don't get to play too many international matches so it is extremely crucial for us and it’s an ideal for us to come up against these quality opponents early in the year.”

Among the newest call ups are Victorian duo Kaylan Van Heer and Joshua Beekes with 16 year old Van Heer named the Nationals Male Young Player of the Tournament, and Beekes receiving the Nationals FT3 Player of the Tournament. Perth based defender Rafe Bacon and Canberra’s Luc Launder (Nationals FT2 Player of the Tournament) will also be vying for their first caps in a squad with representation from the West Coast to the East Coast of Australia.

“For the new players, it’s always special for every player to put on the Green and Gold and its extra special as you if you put it on for the very first time,” Lammert said. “I can't wait to see them out there as they have worked very hard for it and they certainly deserve this opportunity.”

“We're obviously playing to make sure we're improving in every performance and our last performances against the USA, and still play our way of football. I'm sure the crowd will enjoy the great football game on 4 February at Cromer Park.”

The CommBank Pararoos will head into camp on Saturday, 28 January ahead of the international fixture.

Tickets are available at Ticketek with 100 per cent of ticket sales invested back into the CommBank Pararoos and nurturing the next generation of para footballers.

CommBank Pararoos Squad | 28 January – 5 February 2023

Name Position Classification Caps (goals) Member Federation Rafferty Bacon Defender FT1 0 (0) Football West David Barber Defender FT2 104 (70) Football Queensland Joshua Beekes Forward FT3 0 (0) Football Victoria Christian Bitsikas Forward FT2 0 (0) Football Victoria Timothy Blowes Midfielder FT2 2 (0) Football NSW Jeremy Boyce Defender FT2 5 (0) Football NSW Noah Bremmer-Bell Midfielder FT3 0 (0) Football West Connor Bunce Forward FT2 13 (7) Football West Daniel Campbell Midfielder FT3 19 (7) Northern NSW Football Alessandro La Verghetta Defender FT2 10 (2) Football West Luc Launder Forward FT2 0 (0) Capital Football Taj Lynch Midfielder FT2 18 (1) Football NSW Connor Marsh Midfielder FT2 31 (5) Football NSW Augustine Murphy Forward FT2 14 (1) Football NSW Benjamin Roche Forward FT2 58 (30) Football Victoria Benjamin Sutton Forward FT1 7 (0) Football NSW Christian Tsangas Goalkeeper FT1 3 (0) Football Victoria Kaylan Van Heer Forward FT1 0 (0) Football Victoria

Credit: Football Australia

CommBank Pararoos Hub

2023 CommBank Pararoos Fixtures

Football on 10 Play in 2023