Watch the Pararoos Documentary on 10 Play

Find out more about the Pararoos with this feature length documentary available to watch now on 10 Play

Learn more about the CommBank Pararoos thanks to the full documentary below on Australia's only national football team for athletes with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury or symptoms from stroke.

Plus, don’t forget, the CommBank Pararoos matches are now available to live stream and watch on demand across 10 Play!

Watch: The Pararoos Documentary

Their first match of 2023 saw them face off against heavyweights, the number four ranked, United States of America. Catch up with all the action from the match against the USA now, with the full match available to watch on demand now!

Watch all the action from the CommBank Pararoos vs USA

2023 CommBank Pararoos Fixtures

Football on 10 Play in 2023

CommBank Pararoos star Taj Lynch in action against USA (Photo by Luis Veniegra/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The CommBank Pararoos are Australia's men’s national team for footballers with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury and symptoms of stroke.
Ultimate Guide: CommBank Pararoos v USA

The CommBank Pararoos will open Football Australia’s 2023 calendar of international football with an international friendly against world number four, the United States of America, at Cromer Park, NSW.
CommBank Pararoos finalise 18-player squad for home international against USA

Head coach Kai Lammert has selected an exciting 18-player strong CommBank Pararoos squad as they open Football Australia’s 2023 calendar of home internationals next month when they take on the United States of America.
CommBank Pararoos to kick off historic 2023 with International Friendly against USA

2023 CommBank Pararoos Fixtures

Watch all the action from the CommBank Pararoos live and free on 10 Play