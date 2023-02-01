Ultimate Guide: CommBank Pararoos v USA

Match details:

CommBank Pararoos v United States of America Date: 4 February 2023 Location: Cromer Park, Manly Kick-Off: 3.00pm (AEDT)

How to buy tickets:

Tickets are available at Ticketek, with 100 per cent of ticket sales invested back into the CommBank Pararoos and nurturing the next generation of para footballers.

How to watch:

In some historic news, the match against America will be broadcast live and free on 10 Play.

It marks the first time that a Pararoos fixture will be shown on commercial television.

Our opponents

The United States of America are currently ranked fourth in the world, and have been a familiar foe of the Pararoos (ranked 10th) in recent years.

In a competitive encounter, their most recent meeting saw USA run out 5-1 victors in the Pararoos' second group game of the 2022 IFCPF World Cup in Spain.

The match did not lack a moment for the highlight reel, however, with Connor Bunce opening the scoring for Australia in spectacular fashion.

The Squad

Head coach Kai Lammert has selected an exciting 18-player strong CommBank Pararoos squad for February's window.

Lammert has called up a host of familiar faces with history-making veteran captain David Barber, forward Ben Roche and midfielder Connor Marsh headlining the host of experienced names.

At the other end of the spectrum, several young players have been rewarded for strong performances at the 2022 National Para Football Championships with six uncapped players in line to live out childhood dreams.

Among the newest call ups are Victorian duo Kaylan Van Heer and Joshua Beekes with 16 year old Van Heer named the Nationals Male Young Player of the Tournament, and Beekes receiving the Nationals FT3 Player of the Tournament. Perth based defender Rafe Bacon and Canberra’s Luc Launder (Nationals FT2 Player of the Tournament) will also be vying for their first caps in a squad with representation from the West Coast to the East Coast of Australia.

Our last home game

Back in November 2019, Cromer Park was also the host as the Pararoos enjoyed an emphatic 5-0 win over Canada.

More than 1100 fans were there to see the Pararoos' first match in Australia in 19 years and were treated to a superb spectacle by Kai Lammert’s side.

Ben Roche and Connor Bunce both scored doubles in Australia’s win, in what was skipper David Barber’s 100th cap in Green and Gold.

The match proudly invited children from the all-abilities programs across New South Wales to participate in the match-day activities, including as mascots, ball kids and flag bearers.

This was the first time Australia's players had the chance to play in front of their fans, friends and families. It was also the first time this generation of young Australians living with disability could see the Pararoos in action.

This year's meeting with USA will be the second home match for the CommBank Pararoos since the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Credit: Football Australia

