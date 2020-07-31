The CommBank Pararoos are Australia’s senior men’s national team for athletes with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury, or symptoms acquired from stroke. The team are currently ranked tenth in the world.

Kicking off their first international on home soil in three years, the side will take on world number 4 USA live from 2.45pm AEDT on Saturday, 4 February, with some of the world’s best para footballers in action.

