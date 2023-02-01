CommBank Pararoos to kick off historic 2023 with International Friendly against USA

It will mark the CommBank Pararoos’, Australia’s senior men’s national football team for athletes with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury, or symptoms acquired from stroke, first home international since 2019 when COVID- 19 resulted in a halt to international football.

Played at the home of Manly Warringah Football Association (MWFA) and Manly United FC, the international friendly will see some of the world’s best para footballers in action with Football Australia CEO James Johnson acknowledging the potential impact for the next generation.

“The Subway Socceroos have demonstrated over the last couple of weeks the powerful platform football provides in unifying Australians,” Johnson said. “Our senior men’s national teams are truly representative of modern Australia and the inclusive nature of our game.”

“The upcoming matchwill firmly shine the spotlightonthe world class footballers from the CommBank Pararoos and their ability to unite and inspire the stars of tomorrow. We know the enormous impact hosting our national teams on home soil has on our participation numbers, and I eagerly anticipate the CommBank Pararoos’ first home match in almost four years.

“We thank US Soccer for their partnership in bringing to life this international friendly between our two nations.”

CommBank Pararoos Head Coach Kai Lammert said:

“Following on from the IFCPF World Cup earlier this year and the recent National Para Football Championships, this is an exciting time for the CommBank Pararoos with a host of young talent emerging and establishing themselves.”

“We are very excited to face the current world number four, the United States, in our own backyard. We have had great games in the past and no doubt this will be a fantastic test for our young team ahead of the Asian Cup in late 2023.

“It’s important for our team to challenge ourselves against highly ranked nations to further progress in our development. This fixture provides not only a world class opponent, but an opportunity for the players to demonstrate their quality in front of what we hope will be a strong Australian proud crowd.

“We look forward to a great crowd at Cromer Park, and I would like to thank the MWFA and David Mason for their unwavering support for the CommBank Pararoos.”

David Mason, CEO of MWFA and Manly United FC, expressed his delight at the Northern Beaches football once again hosting two highly ranked international teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome the CommBank Pararoos back to Cromer Park for the international with the USA,” Mason said. “Three years ago, we hosted the CommBank Pararoos when they played Canada and the connection between the team, players and our football community was fantastic.”

“We pride ourselves on our inclusiveness and can’t wait to see the CommBank Pararoos back in action at Cromer Park as they inspire our young players, particularly our Football4All players.

Credit: Football Australia

