Isuzu UTE A-League Elimination Finals Preview

The Isuzu UTE A-League Finals have arrived. This weekend we have two cracker Elimination Finals taking place live and free on 10 Bold.

First up, we have Sydney FC welcoming Macarthur FC to Allianz Stadium in the prime time Saturday match before a feisty Melbourne Derby at the later kick off time of 5pm on Sunday.

Sky Blues vs Bulls

Watch all the action from the first Elimination Final live and free on 10 Bold this Saturday night as Ufuk Talay's Sky Blues go head to head against Mile Sterjovski's Bulls.

The visitors arrive into this clash as favourites having come out on top in their two previous meetings this season.

The last of those arrived just a fortnight ago with Jed Drew's winner was enough for the nine men of Macarthur as they held on for the three points.

Form wise, Sydney enter the Finals with two wins in their last five matches, however one of those wins came last Sunday as they ran rampant over Perth Glory with a 7-1 victory.

Macarthur also have the same record heading into Saturday but were soundly beaten last time out in Wellington.

Watch Sydney FC vs Macarthur FC this Saturday from 1900 AEST live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Melbourne Derby for the first time in nine years

For the first time in nine years we will be treated to a Melbourne Derby in the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals.

The two fierce rivals have gone head to head three times already this campaign. The first two matches ended scoreless before the most recent meeting just under a month ago saw Victory secure a 2-1 win thanks to Damien Da Silva's late winner.

That turned out to be their last win, with their previous three matches to close out the regular season ending in two defeats and a draw.

Meanwhile, City have made a miraculous run in to ensure that they pipped Wanderers on the final day of the season.

Since that derby defeat at the beginning of April, they have won three on the bounce.

Watch Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City this Sunday from 1630 AEST live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play