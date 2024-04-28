A-League

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Mini Match
Watch extended highlights from the Sydney FC vs Perth Glory match

A-League Men's Highlights

3 mins

Melbourne City vs Western United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne City vs Western United match

24 mins

3 mins

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Sydney FC vs Perth Glory match

24 mins

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers match

3 mins

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers match

24 mins

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners match

3 mins

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights

Watch highlights from the Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners match

3 mins

Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC Highlights

Watch highlights from the Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC match

2023/2024