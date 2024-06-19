The Project

Tucker Carlson arrives in Australia for tour
NC | News

Controversial former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has a history of broadcasting racist ideas, wild conspiracy theories and blatant misinformation. Now he's arrived in Australia for a speaking tour, just in time for his ticket prices to be slashed.

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More

News

Advertisement
image-placeholder
4 mins

Tucker Carlson arrives in Australia for tour

Controversial former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has a history of broadcasting racist ideas, wild conspiracy theories and blatant misinformation. Now he's arrived in Australia for a speaking tour, just in time for his ticket prices to be slashed.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Gen Z stock traders turn to astrology to make investment decisions

The growing trend amongst Gen Z traders is seeing them turn to astrology and look to the planets before making any investment decisions, and it seems to be working for them, with a whopping 73 per cent owning stocks.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Aussie women struggling to have chronic UTIs treated

Laura and Sally have both spent years battling what are known as chronic urinary tract infections, a condition that is not technically recognised in Australia.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Ariarne Titmus on letting the swimming do the talking at the Olympics

Reigning swim champion Ariarne Titmus is heading to Paris to compete at the Olympic Games, and she told us why she's going to let the swimming do the talking this time around.

image-placeholder
3 mins

John Farnham makes first public appearance since jaw surgery 

Legendary singer John Farnham has made his first public appearance since undergoing a mammoth 12-hour surgery for oral cancer.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Nagi Maehashi on risking it all to start RecipeTin Eats

Swapping a career in finance for food, Nagi Maehashi has cooked her way into the hearts and homes of Australians with her RecipeTin Eats blog, and she tells us how it all started and what she's looking forward to most in the MasterChef kitchen.

image-placeholder
8 mins

Archibald Finalist's fight to call Australia home as an asylum seeker

Mostafa Azimitabar is a two-time Archibald finalist recognised as one of Australia’s best portrait artists. But while he lives here, works here and undeniably loves this country, as an asylum seeker there’s a real chance that he might never call Australia home.

image-placeholder
3 mins

The monumental cost of travel on Western Australian sporting teams

New research has revealed the 3000km Perth-based AFL teams have to travel to play east coast teams is costing them dearly with regular interruptions to routines and recovery, and the problem is not isolated to the AFL.

2024