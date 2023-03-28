The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasArticlesHomeCredits
Back

Meet Cookie

Meet Cookie

Get to know Cookie, the playful and energetic Kelpie mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Cookie...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 10 days. I am an 8 week old male Kelpie mix. My colour is Brown / Tan.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Cookie was surrendered to the AWL just two days after his owner had him from a breeder. The owner realised he could not handle the needs of a young puppy and brought him into the shelter.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Typical young pup.
  • Very playful and energetic.
  • Inquisitive and will need ongoing training

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Learning about the world
  • Cuddles and pats
  • Playing with people and toys

FACTS

  • His name is Cookie
  • He’s around 8 weeks old
  • He’s a Kelpie puppy
Meet Simba
NEXT STORY

Meet Simba

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meet Simba

Meet Simba

Get to know Simba, the friendly and affectionate Cairn Terrier mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Sega

Meet Sega

Get to know Sega, the playful and chatty Staffy mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Winnie

Meet Winnie

Get to know Winnie, the independent and smart Pug mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia’s Emily, Jacob & Chop

Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia’s Emily, Jacob & Chop

We caught up with Emily, her son Jacob and their furbaby Chop from season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Lexi

Meet Lexi

Get to know Lexi, the excitable and wriggly young Kelpie mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.