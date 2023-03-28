Meet Cookie

My name is Cookie...
I’ve been in the shelter for over 10 days. I am an 8 week old male Kelpie mix. My colour is Brown / Tan.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Cookie was surrendered to the AWL just two days after his owner had him from a breeder. The owner realised he could not handle the needs of a young puppy and brought him into the shelter.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Typical young pup.
- Very playful and energetic.
- Inquisitive and will need ongoing training
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Learning about the world
- Cuddles and pats
- Playing with people and toys
FACTS
- His name is Cookie
- He’s around 8 weeks old
- He’s a Kelpie puppy