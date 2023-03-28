Meet Cookie

My name is Cookie...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 10 days. I am an 8 week old male Kelpie mix. My colour is Brown / Tan.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Cookie was surrendered to the AWL just two days after his owner had him from a breeder. The owner realised he could not handle the needs of a young puppy and brought him into the shelter.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Typical young pup.

Very playful and energetic.

Inquisitive and will need ongoing training

FAVOURITE THINGS

Learning about the world

Cuddles and pats

Playing with people and toys

FACTS