Soap Exchange Program: Katherine Kelly Lang Visits Ramsay Street

Katherine Kelly Lang, 27-year veteran of most-watched daytime television soap The Bold and The Beautiful, will guest star in an episode of Neighbours next year.

She’s keen to try her hand at the world-famous Aussie soap. “I am so excited to be on the longest-running television series in Australia, with so much history and drama,” she said. “I’m looking forward to bringing some of The Bold and the Beautiful flair to the show.”

Playing herself, Katherine will encounter some star-struck Erinsborough locals eager to get some autographs and advice.

