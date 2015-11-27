The Bold and The Beautiful

EpisodesVideo ExtrasBold Fast-TrackedArticles
More
Back

Soap Exchange Program: Katherine Kelly Lang Visits Ramsay Street

Soap Exchange Program: Katherine Kelly Lang Visits Ramsay Street

Fashion world mogul Brooke Logan Forrester will step off the LA catwalk and walk into Harold’s Café in March 2016.

Katherine Kelly Lang, 27-year veteran of most-watched daytime television soap The Bold and The Beautiful, will guest star in an episode of Neighbours next year.

She’s keen to try her hand at the world-famous Aussie soap. “I am so excited to be on the longest-running television series in Australia, with so much history and drama,” she said. “I’m looking forward to bringing some of The Bold and the Beautiful flair to the show.”

Playing herself, Katherine will encounter some star-struck Erinsborough locals eager to get some autographs and advice.

Don't miss Neighbours, weeknights at 6.30 on ELEVEN and Bold and the Beautiful, weekdays at 4.30 on TEN

This Bold And The Beautiful Web Series Has All The BIG Goss
NEXT STORY

This Bold And The Beautiful Web Series Has All The BIG Goss

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    This Bold And The Beautiful Web Series Has All The BIG Goss

    This Bold And The Beautiful Web Series Has All The BIG Goss

    If you're not watching Inside Bold, you're only getting half the story.
    The Bold and The Beautiful Is Back In Production

    The Bold and The Beautiful Is Back In Production

    The daytime soap has started filming again and is one step closer to returning to our screens.
    The Best Of The Bold And The Beautiful

    The Best Of The Bold And The Beautiful

    An Iso-Approved Stroll… Down Memory Lane
    The Bold and The Beautiful Celebrates 8000 Episodes

    The Bold and The Beautiful Celebrates 8000 Episodes

    The Bold & The Beautiful has filmed a whopping 8000 episodes, so to celebrate we crunched a few numbers from the world’s favourite soap.
    Ashleigh's Bold Move

    Ashleigh's Bold Move

    It’s ‘onwards and upwards’ for Aussie Ashleigh Brewer as she decides to move on from The Bold And The Beautiful.