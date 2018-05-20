Marquez finishes first in French Grand Prix

MARC Marquez completed a hat trick with a convincing third win in Round 5 of the MotoGP in France.

The hometown favourite Johann Zarco crashed out early which allowed the 6 time world champion to take his 38th win in the highest category.



Not alot was done to challenge the champion with Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Pramac) placing second and Italian veteran Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) in third.



Zarco had the locals at Le Mans’ Bugatti circuit praying for a French win after his record setting pole but the Yamaha Tech star crashed out on the 7th lap.



Jack Miller showed his Aussie spirit by finishing fourth, after he placed seventh on the starting grid.

