Women in Sport on 10 Play

From the CommBank Matildas to WOW - Women of Wrestling, 10 Play has a wide range of women's sport that you can stream live and on demand.

Here is the full list of women's sport available on 10 Play to keep you occupied!

The Home of the CommBank Matildas on 10 Play

The CommBank Matildas have captured the hearts of the public with a string of performances which have brought them to the forefront of Australian sport.

Prior to their 2023 FIFA World Cup exploits, they were involved in plenty high profile friendlies around the world while they also hosted the Cup of Nations tournament which saw Spain, Czechia and Jamaica arrive down under at the beginning of 2023.

Watch 2023 Matildas matches On Demand on 10 Play here

Cup of Nations Hub on 10 Play

They have since began their journey to the 2024 Olympic Games with three crucial qualifiers taking place in Perth across November.

Fast forward to February when the CommBank Matildas booked their ticket to the Olympic Games in emphatic fashion after their aggregate win over Uzbekistan.

A late flurry of goals in the second half saw them take a sizable advantage into their second meeting at a sold out Marvel Stadium.

Spectators were treated to their fair share of goals in Melbourne with Tony Gustavsson's side reaching double digits as they booked their ticket to Paris in emphatic fashion.

Coming up, they will head to Texas in April for a friendly encounter with Mexico. Stay tuned for more details.

Catch up with all the action from the CommBank Matildas' Olympic Qualifiers below:

Relive all the action from the Matildas' Qualifiers against Uzbekistan

Relive all the action from the Matildas' Olympic Qualifiers on 10 Play

CommBank Matildas: Important Links

Liberty A-League Women: Live and free on 10 Play

All the very best from the women's top domestic football competition, the Liberty A-League Women, is available to stream live and on demand across 10 Play.

Catch all the top emerging talents as they forge a name for themselves in the ever-expanding competition that boasts big names from our CommBank Matildas as well as abroad.

There is more A-League Women action than ever before with a full 22-round season which will see each side play each other in the traditional home/away format for the first time.

A-League Women: Important Links

Women's Wrestling Exclusive To 10 Play

All the action in and out of the ring from WOW - Women Of Wrestling, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity, is exclusive to 10 Play.

New action-packed episodes every Sunday ready to stream On Demand.

Check out the WOW - Women of Wrestling Schedule

Women's Wrestling Exclusive To 10 Play

Not only that, you can watch On Demand Season 1 and all classic WOW - Women Of Wrestling, and catch-up on or relive anything you've missed from the current season.

And be sure to cheer on, Australia's own, Princess Aussie.

Available to watch right now, is the 4-part documentary series, My Road To WOW, Hear from the stars of Women Of Wrestling reveal the challenges they had to overcome – and how WOW gave them the inspiration and passion for wrestling, and the drive to become WOW Superheroes.

Find out more about the history of Women's Wrestling in the video: Modern Day Superheroes

WOW - Women Of Wrestling: Important Links

Young Matildas' U20 Women's Asian Cup campaign on 10 Play

The Young Matildas' U20 Asian Cup matches will be streamed live and exclusive across 10 Play.

This will be the Young Matildas' ninth appearance at the U20 Women's Asian Cup.

Previously an U19 competition, the upcoming tournament in 2024 will be the first time that it will be played in the new U20 age bracket.

Established Matildas star Mary Fowler featured in the 2019 edition as the Young Matildas went on to finish in fourth place.

Relive all the action from the Young Matildas' campaign below and stay tuned for more information about upcoming fixtures.

Relive all the action from the Young Matildas' Asian Cup campaign

Young Matildas/AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup: Important Links