Sport in February

The Subway Socceroos' journey to AFC Asian Cup success will reach fever pitch in February as they approach the business end of the competition, our CommBank Matildas will look to seal their place at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games while there's plenty of A-Leagues action to keep you entertained.

Football Review: January 2024

Socceroos: Business end of the AFC Asian Cup

All going as planned, the Subway Socceroos will be featuring in the knockout stages of the Asian Cup come the beginning of February.

Relive all the action from the Socceroos Asian Cup campaign on 10 Play

Subway Socceroos Fixtures

2023 AFC Asian Cup Fixtures

Guide to the AFC Asian Cup

CommBank Matildas face final hurdle to qualify for the Olympic Games

After topping their group in the third stage of the AFC Olympic Qualifiers back in November, Tony Gustavsson's side will return to action for a home/away playoff decider against Uzbekistan at the end of February.

An aggregate win over the two legs will see the Matildas secure their place at the Paris Olympic Games however they will be short of one key player following Sam Kerr's devastating ACL injury which will almost definitely rule her out of the Olympics if they manage to overcome this playoff.

The first leg of the playoff will take place on Saturday, 24 February in Uzbekistan before the Matildas return home to a sold out Marvel Stadium on Wednesday, 28 February.

Liberty A-League Women

The newly revamped 22 round season means we are entering unchartered territory in the Liberty A-League.

There have been a total of 14 rounds played with another eight action packed rounds to look forward to, plus don't forget finals football!

If you missed any of the action you can tune into Dub Zone, the official weekly review show every Sunday night at 8:30pm which sees the panel discuss all the talking points from that round.

Isuzu UTE A-League Men

The Isuzu UTE A-League Men has some mouthwatering fixtures set to take centre stage in February.

The first prime time match of the month on 10 Bold is sure to be a cracker as Adelaide United host Central Coast Mariners in the Saturday night fixture.

In their last five meetings, it's the Mariners who have come out on top on four occasions but crucially it was the home side which were victorious when they last faced off in October.

Mark Jackson's side will once again take centre stage a week later on Saturday, 10 February as they welcome Sydney FC to Industree Group Stadium.

It will have been six months since these two teams played eachother with the last encounter decided by that memorable shootout in the Australia Cup Round of 32 which saw the Sky Blues progress 10-9 in the penalty shootout.

There have been quite a few personnel changes since then, with new coaches at the helm of both clubs with Jackson now leading Central Coast and Ufuk Talay in the Sydney dugout.

A week later we will be treated to the second instalment of the Melbourne Derby in our dedicated Saturday 10 Bold fixture.

Melbourne City will be looking to rain on Victory's parade with their rivals continuing to exert their dominance at the top of the A-League ladder.

Our final pick of the bunch of February feature matches takes us back to Coopers Stadium as United host Western Sydney Wanderers.

Both clubs have been able to keep hold of their top six status throughout the campaign with Marko Rudan's side flirting with the top two.

When it comes to past meetings, it was the Wanderers who hold the advantage with a Dylan Pierias goal proving to be the decider back at CommBank Stadium in December.

Watch: The People’s Club: 20 Years of Adelaide United

10 Play's NBL Hub

NBL on 10 Play in 2023/24

The tip-off for the 2023/2024 Hungry Jack’s NBL Season is underway, fans can catch two explosive NBL matches every Sunday streamed live on 10 Play.

From 2pm each Sunday, four hours of high-octane basketball will be available LIVE and free to sport-lovers and adrenaline-junkies alike.

Supporters will have a front row seat to the biggest games of the season, as the NBL’s best, battle it out for the coveted 2023/2024 championship.

We Got Next: Inside NBL24

Go Behind the scenes of the NBL's 2024 Season with some amazing access into the Next Generation of superstar NBL Next Star players aiming to make it big and get drafted into the NBA.

Catch the first four episodes on 10 Play now and keep an eye out for the next instalment.

Watch the We Got Next: Inside NBL24 Series on 10 Play

FA Cup is BACK!

The Emirates FA Cup returns to our screens for the 2023/24 campaign. Catch all the action live and exclusive on Paramount+

You can catch all the draws, previews and match highlights for the Emirates FA Cup for free on 10 Play.

Keep an eye for all the action coming up in the fifth round. Check out the link below to find out which matches will be available to stream live on Paramount+.

2023/24 Emirates FA Cup Fixtures

AFC Cup: Macarthur & Mariners enter knockout stages

Macarthur FC and Central Coast Mariners will be back in action in the AFC Cup as they host the zonal semi finals on Tuesday, February 13.

The Bulls will welcome Malaysian outfit Sabah FC to Campbelltown Sports Stadium with kick off scheduled for 1800 AEDT.

Meanwhile, the Mariners will host Phnom Penh Crown in the late kick off set for 2000 AEDT.

Roshn Saudi League Action Live and Free on 10 Play

10 Play is the home of the Roshn Saudi League. Each week you can tune in to watch all the best players from the RSL with three preselected matches streamed live and free on 10 Play each round.

If you missed any of the action, 10 Play has you covered with full match replays of all three matches every round plus all the highlights from those matches.

Keep an eye out for 10 Play's schedule for February RSL matches which will be released in the coming weeks.

To find out more about the 2023/24 season, catch up with all our latest guides below.

Guide: Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play

Key Players to Watch in the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League Season

All You Need to Know about the Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play

We have all your favourite sports covered with a host of football, basketball and horse racing documentaries all at your fingertips.

From Adelaide United's new documentary to all the latest from the NBL Unrivalled behind the scenes docos, we have all that you're looking for in one place!

Adelaide United unveils documentary, ‘The People’s Club’

My Road To WOW Documentary Series

We Got Next: Inside NBL24 Series

