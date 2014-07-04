Erinsborough's Controversial Kisses

Karl Kennedy & Sarah Beaumont – The kiss between Karl and Sarah was arguably one of the most controversial kisses in Erinsborough’s history. The revelation of the devastating betrayal between family man Karl Kennedy and his seductive secretary Sarah, lead to the iconic relationship between Karl and Susan being torn apart. The affair sent shock waves through the community and the family was never quite the same. Although Karl and Susan were eventually able to reconcile, the years that followed have been rife with drama and continued betrayals from both sides. It could be said it’s only now the Kennedys are finally back on track with their marriage appearing stronger than ever.

Libby Kennedy & Taj Coppin - Whether it be nature or nurture, a penchant for the taboo seems to run in the Kennedy family. Whilst it’s no secret Karl dabbled in the occasional extramarital snog fest, it would seem Libby Kennedy too has a tendency towards controversial kisses. Libby’s affair with media student Taj Coppin was a controversial to say the least, leaving Susan Kennedy furious at Libby’s recklessness and poor decision-making. Still, she was struggling to get over Dee’s apparent death at the time. Though that’s no excuse…

Kate Ramsay & Noah Parkin – We don’t mean to speak ill of the deceased, but we’d be lying if we said Kate Ramsay hadn’t been involved in her fair share of controversy during her short life. Who can forget the time she kissed her student, and her sister’s crush, Noah, thus breaching all kinds of boundaries – professional and sibling? Poor Sophie’s heart was broken and their relationship suffered significant tension. Luckily for all involved they were able to patch things up before it was too late…

Glen Donnelly & Lucy Robinson – It doesn’t get much more controversial than incest. The two long-lost half siblings first met when Lucy returned to Erinsborough to find the very attractive, and half naked Glen Donnelly in her lounge. The instant attraction was mutual, however the main point of difference was that Glen knew Lucy was his half-sister but Lucy did not. However, despite the revelation, Lucy continued to desire her half-brother. The two were unable to fight their urges and found themselves embraced in a passionate kiss. The romance was short lived, and they were eventually forced to concede they would never be able to be more than…siblings.

Rani Kapoor & Bailey Turner – Some would argue being cheated on is possibly the worse feeling in the world. Just ask poor Callum, he’d know all about it because his girlfriend Rani not only kissed somebody else…but that somebody else was his best friend Bailey. That’s rough, even by Erinsborough’s standards.