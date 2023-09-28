Melbourne Cup Carnival

Watch the TAB Champions Stakes Day 2023 on Saturday, 11 November live and free on 10 and 10 Play

The much-loved final day of Carnival, TAB Champions Stakes Day rounds out the Melbourne Cup Carnival with no fewer than three Group 1 features that showcase the stars of Australian turf over 1200m, 1600m and 2000m.

Bring the family and your friends for a day out that combines sensational world-class racing with a relaxed atmosphere. With endless activities for both kids and adults, you can enjoy the thrill of the races while still kicking back and having a good time.

We've got great food and drinks, perfect for a casual day out, plus higher-end fare too in our stellar restaurants and bars. You can count on there being plenty of great entertainment options to keep everyone engaged, laughing and dancing throughout the day.

Whether you're a seasoned horse racing fan or just looking for a fun, low-key day out, we guarantee a good time for all!

Source: Victoria Racing Club

