Lexus Melbourne Cup Barrier Statistics

Punters of the Melbourne Cup are influenced by history and statistics, and one of the most regarded stats is that of a horse's starting gate at the barrier. Horse's that get a lucky number here are often considered front-runners to take out the $8,000,000 race.

With over one kilometer from the barriers to the first turn, there is time for jockeys to find a suitable position but starting in an outside alley means more work is required to get into the race. Gate 11 has the most wins with 6 and gates 14 and 5 have a total 10 wins between them.

Barriers With The Most Wins

BARRIER WINS 11 6 14 5 5 5 21 4 19 4*

* 2021 Winner, Very Elegant drew barrier 19 but actually ran out of gate 18 on race day. In the previous 97 events since barriers were introduced in 1924, number 18 was the only gate not have produced a winner.

Winners By Barrier

BARRIER WINS LAST WIN 1 1 1990 2 2 1997 3 3 2002 4 3 2017 5 5 2013 6 3 1965 7 1 2004 8 1 2008 9 2 2007 10 3 2001 11 6 2014 12 1 2020 13 2 2011 14 5 2005 15 1 1971 16 3 1998 17 3 2016 18 1 2021 19 3 2018 20 2 1998 21 4 2009 22 3 2000 23 2 2019 24 2 1973

The 2022 Melbourne Cup Barrier Draw will take place on Saturday October 29 and can be viewed on 10 and 10 play.

Check fixtures closer to the date for details as they are confirmed.