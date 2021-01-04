I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico Enters The Camp

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico Enters The Camp

After our new batch of celebs had barely settled into camp life, an AFL legend arrived in style to join the crew.

Wheeled in like a moustachioed Hannibal Lecter and being held captive by a deranged cowboy, Robert DiPierdomenico — AKA Dipper — needed to be rescued by his fellow Red Team members before he was able to get acquainted with camp life.

Joining fellow AFL player Travis Varcoe, radio host Jess Eva and comedian Mel Buttle, Dipper is the first new addition to our rapidly growing jungle family and rounds out the Red Team to 4.

Having played 240 games in his 18 years at Hawthorne, Dipper’s larger-than-life attitude, ferocity on the field, and signature mo made him one of the game’s greats.

In 1986 Dipper won the Brownlow Medal alongside Greg Williams and in 2007 was added to the AFL Hall of Fame.

Heading into the jungle Dipper admitted he wasn’t too fussed about what it had in store for him.

“I really don’t have a fear… I played AFL football, that’s scary!” Dipper said before entering the camp, adding, “If I fail… well, I fail but I don’t fail.

But Dipper won’t be the last late arrival in camp, with the Blue and Green Teams now short one member, we can’t wait to find out who’ll be next to stroll into the jungle and perhaps utter those eight magic words.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Advertisement

Related Articles

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

“We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.