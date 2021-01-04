I’m A Celebrity 2021: Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico Enters The Camp

Wheeled in like a moustachioed Hannibal Lecter and being held captive by a deranged cowboy, Robert DiPierdomenico — AKA Dipper — needed to be rescued by his fellow Red Team members before he was able to get acquainted with camp life.

Joining fellow AFL player Travis Varcoe, radio host Jess Eva and comedian Mel Buttle, Dipper is the first new addition to our rapidly growing jungle family and rounds out the Red Team to 4.

Having played 240 games in his 18 years at Hawthorne, Dipper’s larger-than-life attitude, ferocity on the field, and signature mo made him one of the game’s greats.

In 1986 Dipper won the Brownlow Medal alongside Greg Williams and in 2007 was added to the AFL Hall of Fame.

Heading into the jungle Dipper admitted he wasn’t too fussed about what it had in store for him.

“I really don’t have a fear… I played AFL football, that’s scary!” Dipper said before entering the camp, adding, “If I fail… well, I fail but I don’t fail.

But Dipper won’t be the last late arrival in camp, with the Blue and Green Teams now short one member, we can’t wait to find out who’ll be next to stroll into the jungle and perhaps utter those eight magic words.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play