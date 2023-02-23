Go Behind the Scenes with the Socceroos World Cup Hero

This week’s A-Leagues All Access is a must watch as the cameras catch up with Andrew Redmayne whose penalty shootout heroics spearheaded the Socceroos’ qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Sydney FC shot stopper was responsible for another momentous slice of Australian football history that many may argue is on par with John Aloisi’s match-winning penalty against Uruguay in 2005.

Watch: Redmayne’s Penalty Shootout Heroics

Watch: Andrew Redmayne Post-Match Interview

Watch: Socceroos' Andrew Redmayne relives his penalty shootout heroics with goalkeeper coach, John Crawley

It was Redmayne’s unorthodox yet extremely effective style of shot stopping which led to him being called upon in extra time by Graham Arnold to take part in the do or die penalty shootout against Peru back in June.

Nicknamed the ‘Grey Wiggle’ for his unusual style of in penalty shootouts, Redmayne endeared himself to all Australian fans with his quite outlandish style that proved too much to handle for the Peruvians.

He went viral around the world as fans celebrated the Socceroos’ World Cup qualification but on the flip side, he caught the ire of every Peruvian and has since become public enemy number one in the South American country.

