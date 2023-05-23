Go Behind the Scenes for the A-League Finals Series

The A-Leagues All Access series has fast become one of the most popular behind the scenes sports documentaries in Australian sport since it began at the beginning of the 2022/23 A-Leagues season.

For the first time ever, Australian football fans are provided with a 'fly on the wall' experience that gives them insight into the inner workings of their favourite players, coaches and clubs from both the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women.

There have been some cracking episodes over the last few weeks as the A-Leagues All Access team took a whole new approach for the finals series - beginning with the A-League Women Grand Final.

Find out what it was like for Sydney FC and Western United's players and coaches as they prepared for the showcase event.

Watch: Rise to the Occasion

The high intensity of the finals series carried through into the following week as were treated to all the drama that transpired throughout the Sydney Derby elimination final.

Get up close with all the battles on and off the pitch with Milos Ninkovic playing against his former club while Steve Corica and Mark Rudan reignited the rivalry that has left spectators on the edge of their seats throughout the campaign.

Watch: Bad Blood

The latest instalment in the series took us to Allianz Stadium as Sydney FC hosted Melbourne City in the first leg of the semi-final. One of the A-League’s most consistent performers in Mathew Leckie was in the starting line up for City alongside former Sky Blue man, Marco Tilio.

Meanwhile, Adam Le Fondre was out to add to his quite phenomenal goalscoring record across the finals.

Watch ‘High Stakes’ to find out how all the drama unfolded.

Remember, you can stream every episode from the A-Leagues All Access Series with new episodes available at 7:30pm every Thursday night.

A-Leagues All Access Hub

Love your sport documentaries? Check out the New Sport Documentaries Hub on 10 Play to find your next favourite series!