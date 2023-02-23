Sign in to watch this video
Mr. Normal
Sport
Air Date: Thu 23 Feb 2023
Sydney FC goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne became an Australian sporting icon after his penalty shoot-out heroics against Peru secured the Socceroos’ berth for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Only years earlier, the Isuzu UTE A-League fringe player almost gave the game away. “Mr Normal” shows how Redmayne’s world has turned with a famous penalty save, with ‘The Grey Wiggle’ becoming an honourary member of Australia’s most popular kids entertainment group. Yet Redmayne remains the same humble, well-mannered young man. He reveals the famous bottle that he turfed in the shootout, and how it “went against every moral fibre” in his body.
Episodes
Mr. Normal
Articles
2022/2023