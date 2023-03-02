Sport in March

There is plenty more football to look forward to as the respective A-League Men’s and Women’s competitions heat up, the Socceroos return home for the first time since their FIFA World Cup heroics in Qatar and don't forget the 2023 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix!

Changing focus, we also have the NBL Championship Series, all the best Roshn Saudi League and King's Cup action plus catch all the matches from the Subway Young Socceroos’ U20 Asian Cup campaign.

Australia to Welcome Home Socceroos in March

The Subway Socceroos will return home to Australia for the first time since their history-making feats at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, when they host Ecuador at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on Friday, 24 March (8.00pm AEDT kick-off) and Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Tuesday, 28 March (7.30pm AEDT kick-off) as part of a two-match “Welcome Home” Series.

With most of the Subway Socceroos’ squad returning to their respective club sides around the world straight after the Round of 16 match against Argentina, the March FIFA International window will be the first time the squad has been able to come home to Australia to celebrate with family, friends, and fans.

2023 Subway Socceroos Fixtures

The Next Generation: The Young Socceroos

Keep an eye out for the Subway Young Socceroos three U20 Asian Cup fixtures as they meet Vietnam, Iran and Qatar.

There will be plenty on the line for Trevor Morgan’s side, they will need to reach the semi finals in Uzbekistan to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™, which would be Australia’s first appearance at this global event since 2013.

This tournament will be played outside a FIFA international window which means that a number of European based players are unavailable for selection. On the flip side, this hands the opportunity to all the domestic based players who have broken into the A-League this season.

Keep an eye out for the likes of Newcastle Jets’ Archie Goodwin, Mariners man Nector Triantis as well as Macarthur’s Jed Drew.

Relive all the action from the Young Socceroos' Asian Cup campaign

2023 Subway Young Socceroos Fixtures

Subway Young Socceroos squad named for AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023

Battle for the Top Six: A-League Men

The race for supremacy in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men is as strong as ever, Melbourne City continue to prove to be the team to beat with the Mariners and Adelaide United hot on their heels.

The table is as tight as ever, just three points separate the second placed Central Coast from the sixth placed Sydney FC while further down the ladder there have been some changes in the hot seat following Brisbane Roar’s decision to part ways with Warren Moon.

Roar had a bright start to the campaign but are stuck in a poor run of form which has left them winless since the beginning of January.

There are some massive ties that are set to take place in March with Wanderers hosting the Mariners while the Sky Blues host the third instalment of the Big Blue.

Fast forward to mid-March and we also have another cracking Sydney derby, the previous showdown at CommBank Stadium certainly delivered with Steve Corica’s men prevailing by the odd goal in three.

A-League Women: Western United to run away with the title?

It is looking like Western United’s fairytale season is showing no signs of slowing down. Despite two losses to start February, they bounced back with a 2-1 win over nearest rivals Melbourne City to increase the gap between them to five points.

In their five matches remaining of the regular season, they take on just one side who currently sit inside the top four.

Turning our attention to the chasing pack, we have City, Sydney FC and Victory all vying for the final three coveted finals spots on offer.

The Sky Blues do have an edge over their nearest rivals with two matches in hand which could see them bounce go on equal points with United if they are able to take maximum points from those games.

Australian Grand Prix is back on Network 10

All the very best drivers on the Formula 1 will be back down under and you can catch all the highs and lows from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play.

There will be some new faces on the grid, notably Australian Oscar Piastri gearing up for his first F1 season with McLaren while there have been the expected merry go round on the grid with Fernando Alonso making the switch from Alpine to Aston Martin following the retirement of Sebastian Vettel while Pierre Gasly has joined Alpine from AlphaTauri.

2023 Formula 1 Is Ready To Race

The New Australian On The F1 Circuit

Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Action

There is plenty to catch up on from what was another thrilling chapter in the latest round of the Emirates FA Cup.

You can catch all the action live and exclusive on Paramount+, but 10 Play has you covered with all the highlights and goal shows from all the midweek fifth round encounters.

There were some massive results from around the grounds with some big name clubs being shown the exit door as we close in on the quarter finals.

Watch: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Goals Show - Match Day 1

Watch: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Goals Show - Match Day 2

Watch: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Finals Draw

Down to the Wire in the NBL

The 2022/23 Hungry Jacks NBL campaign is down to two. Just the Sydney Kings and New Zealand Breakers remain after an incredible season which culminated in the Kings being crowned Premiers.

The revamped finals series gave the two teams a deserved week off however it took both sides three matches to overcome their respective opponents with Sydney overcoming the Cairns Taipans while Breakers beat the JackJumpers to book their place in the Championship Series.

2023 NBL Championship Series is coming to 10 Play

All the best from the Roshn Saudi League

Cristiano Ronaldo is well and truly beginning to show what he’s capable of in the Roshn Saudi League. His recent achievements have seen him secure four goals in one match as well as notch a sublime assist that we became accustomed to from his time at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo and his Al Nassr side will need to keep the momentum going as they head into March, they sit top of the ladder on 40 points but their fierce rivals Al Hilal will return to league action following their FIFA Club World Cup and AFC Champions League exploits. If Al Hilal take maximum points from their two matches in hand, then they will jump into second – just two points behind Al Nassr.

King's Cup Action

There is more Saudi football to feast your eyes on with the nation's cup competition, the King's Cup. Watch all the very best teams from Saudi Arabia battle it out in the prestigious tournament.

